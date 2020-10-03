ENGLISH, Edna Mae (Soraghan) Of Hingham, passed to eternal life, surrounded by her family, on Friday, October 2, 2020 after a brief period of declining health but a long and well lived life.
Edna is well known as a public figure having served 16 years on the Hingham School Committee, 6 years as Selectman and decades as a Trustee of the Hingham Public Library. She is less well known as a successful business woman, academic, docent and devout Francophile.
With all of her accomplishments, her most cherished roles were with her Family. She was the devoted daughter of the late Edna (Regan) and Edward Soraghan of Braintree. She was the beloved wife of Bill English for 58 years. The eldest sister to Jack Soraghan of Dover, the late Cathy Murphy of Sherborn and wee Alice Poirier of Hudson. She is missed beyond the ability of words to express by her five children, Sturt English and his wife Ellen of Hingham, Cathy Dolphyn of Weymouth, Laura Marwill and her husband Roger of Hingham, Ted English and his wife Jen of Needham, Clayton English and his wife Dr. Nathalie of Houston, TX. Her grandchildren Kelly Plouffe, Ryen Dolphyn, Joseph Marwill, Kate English, Evan Marwill, Sam Marwill, Georgia English, Teddy English, Remi English, Addison English, Sebastien English and great-granddaughter Charlotte Plouffe miss her terribly but remember fondly the Birthday Hat.
