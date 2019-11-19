|
|
ACCARDO, Edna Mary (Ertle) Age 89. Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of the late Carl A. Accardo, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, November 14 at her home in Winchester. Humble and selfless to a fault, Edna was single-minded in her devotion to family and friends, setting a high bar in her seemingly effortless ability to balance her career with family life, while bringing joy and comfort to all. She will never be forgotten by those her loved her. She is survived by her four sons: Carl V. Accardo and his wife Sara of Derry, New Hampshire, and their children Max and his wife Elizabeth, Ben and his partner Emily Francis, and Julie; Thomas A. Accardo of Winchester; Peter X. Accardo and his wife Heidi of Lynnfield, and their son Peter; James Accardo of Winchester; and two daughters: Edna Accardo-Walls, wife of the late John Walls, of Winchester, and their sons Christian, Brandon, and Alec; and Laura (Accardo) Norquist and her husband Craig of Paradise Valley, Arizona. Visitation will be held at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington Street, WINCHESTER on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00, immediately followed by a Funeral Service next door at Saint Mary's Parish, 155 Washington Street. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. For online condolences, please visit www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019