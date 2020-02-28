|
MOLLINS, Edna (Cassell) Age 90, of Melrose, passed away at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with her loving family at her side, after a lengthy illness. She is the wife of the late Richard T. Mollins. Edna is survived by her four children, Richard T. Mollins, Jr. and his wife Amy of Freedom, NH, Robert M. Mollins and his wife Theresa of Quincy, David J. "Danny" Mollins of Melrose and Debra A. Campbell of York, ME. Her brother, Donald Cassell of FL. She is also survived by her cherished 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Edna was predeceased by her sisters, the late Arlene Arens, Helen "Lun" Walker, Margaret "Peggy" Berube, her grandson Eric Campbell and her son-in-law Robert Campbell. Graveside Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12 PM, in Wyoming Cemetery, Sylvan St., Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. To view obituary and sign online register book, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
