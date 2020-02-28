Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDNA MOLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDNA (CASSELL) MOLLINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDNA (CASSELL) MOLLINS Obituary
MOLLINS, Edna (Cassell) Age 90, of Melrose, passed away at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with her loving family at her side, after a lengthy illness. She is the wife of the late Richard T. Mollins. Edna is survived by her four children, Richard T. Mollins, Jr. and his wife Amy of Freedom, NH, Robert M. Mollins and his wife Theresa of Quincy, David J. "Danny" Mollins of Melrose and Debra A. Campbell of York, ME. Her brother, Donald Cassell of FL. She is also survived by her cherished 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Edna was predeceased by her sisters, the late Arlene Arens, Helen "Lun" Walker, Margaret "Peggy" Berube, her grandson Eric Campbell and her son-in-law Robert Campbell. Graveside Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12 PM, in Wyoming Cemetery, Sylvan St., Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. To view obituary and sign online register book, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family owned and operated since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -