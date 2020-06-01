|
WEST, Edna R. (Burns) Summers Of Malden, formerly of Cambridge, May 25. Loving wife of Harold A. West. Devoted mother of Paula Burns of Tennessee, Arthur Summers (Michelle) of Fitchburg, Carla Olivier (Frantz) of Medford, Richard S. Summers (Charlene) of Arlington, Mark Summers of Malden, Jeffrey Summers (Tasha) of Malden, and Kathryn West-Hines (Darius) of Malden. Cherished sister of Marjorie Taylor of Lowell, Joanne Burns and Barbara Burns, both of Cambridge, and the late Thomas Burns and Elizabeth Talley, and "sister- friends" of Josie Stallworth and Paulette Jarvis. Proud grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 6. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, beloved in-laws, and friends. A memorial services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Sat., June 6th, at 2 PM. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020