READY, Edna All Our Adoration & Love For A Very Special Woman It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edna Mary Ready on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Symphony of Delray, FL, at the age of 88. She was surrounded by the adoration, love and affection of her family. Predeceased by her late husband, Paul D. Ready, Edna was born and raised in Cambridge, MA; she was the only daughter of Alice and Joseph Linehan and the sister of Joseph (Joe), Edward (Ed) & Lawrence (Larry) Linehan. Edna was the most loving, caring, giving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. She had an unwavering zest for living, through all that life presented her with. She enjoyed singing, dancing and socializing with close friends and those she met wherever she went. As the proud daughter of the former Chief of Police of Cambridge, she went on to marry the absolute love of her life, who also served in numerous law enforcement roles throughout their 56 years of marriage, including his time as a Massachusetts State Trooper, Investigator with the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and Broward Sheriff. Edna was happiest when surrounded by her immediate family and absolutely worshiped her four children; Robert Ready of Irvine, CA; Carol Ann (Ready) Sherwood and her husband David of Delray Beach, FL; Daniel J. Ready and his wife Laurie of Hingham, MA and the late Paul D. Ready, Jr. of Hollywood, FL. Loving grandmother to Lauren (Ready) Bender and her husband Michael of Pembroke, MA, and Daniel P. Ready of Boston, MA. Edna is also survived by the most beautiful, precious & sweet great-grandchildren; Rowen Daniel & Emmerson Carlie Bender. Edna will be missed terribly by the family she so cherished, and will remain in the thoughts of those who knew her and all who loved her over the last 88 years. She will now be entered into rest next to her beloved husband at their final resting place in Ballantyne, NC. Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019