EDNA S. (ZOLA) ALBERT

EDNA S. (ZOLA) ALBERT Obituary
ALBERT, Edna S. (Zola) Age 100, of Natick, on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Albert. Devoted mother of Melvin Albert and his wife Joyce of Natick, as well as Michael Albert and his partner Edward Perkins, Jr. of Ashland. Loving grandmother of Julia Albert. Dedicated sister of her late siblings Rose Zola, Esther Jacobs, and Leonard Zola. Cherished companion of the late Harris Griff. Dear friend of the late Harold Abramson. Before she retired, Edna was a Technical Publications Editor for the US Army Natick Laboratories. She was an active member of Temple Israel of Natick and the Natick Community Center and will be missed for her energy, warmth, spirit, and smile. Contributions in Edna's memory may be made to any Temple Israel of Natick fund www.tiofnatick.org/donations/ or Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford Street, Natick, MA 01760 or a . Services and Shiva will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
