EDOUARDINE M. (DONOVAN) CONWAY


1925 - 2020
CONWAY, Edouardine M. (Donovan) Of Belmont, April 23, Everett public schools teacher, retiring after 38 years of educating. Beloved wife of the late John Conway. Daughter of the late John A. and Edouardine (Fayconnier) Donovan. Sister of Edith Slager of Medford. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family. Late WW II, Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edouardine's memory to the Belmont Council on Aging "Transportation Account" 266 Beech St., Belmont, MA 02478 would be sincerely appreciated. Swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
