MacGILLIVRAY, Edsel Lawrence Of Brookline. Husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Tuson). Son of the late Alexander and Annie (Boyd) MacGillivray. Loving father of Debbie Harney and her husband Bob and Sandy "Sandraella" Lindsay and her husband John. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Megan and Erin Harney. Dear brother of the late Allan MacGillivray, late Colin MacGillivray and the late Ethel Bulger. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. An Army Veteran of World War II, Edsel also served in Japan after the War. Edsel worked alongside his father, Alec MacGillivray, at Macs Barbershop after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. He also tended bar at several establishments in the Brookline and Boston area and was everybody's favorite barber and bartender. He worked for the Town of Brookline Highway Department for 23 years. Born and raised in Brookline, he attended Brookline schools and Brookline would always be his home. He was one of the Brookline Rangers. Edsel enjoyed his off time visiting his brother Allan in Ipswich digging for mussels and his trips to Saratoga with Allan and his nephew/close friend Peter MacGillivray. Vacationing in Naples, Florida with his friends was another favorite pastime. He was a devoted grandfather and was always present at his grandkid's soccer games and dance recitals. His daughter's fondest memories were the summer days as kids spent with family on White Horse Beach and the weekend skating trips to Larz Anderson. He loved listening to music by Frank Sinatra and one of his favorite songs that reminded him of his late wife Peggy, was, "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning." The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Langdon Place of Nashua for taking care of him over the past few years. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak, and in accordance with the Governor's ban on gatherings of 25 people or more, family Services will be private. The family asks that you visit the Bell-O'Dea Funeral site at https://www.bellodeafuneralhome.com/ and leave a fond memory or story. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020