|
|
ALEXANDER, Edward A. MD Dr. Edward A. Alexander, of Newton on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lois (Diamond) Alexander. Devoted father of Deborah Alexander Seidman & her husband Marco of New York City & Wayland and Peter Alexander & his wife Lori of Newton and honorary parent to Amy Elman, of Newton & Kalamazoo, MI. Adored grandfather of Jacob and Benjamin, Aleksey and Ethan. Loving son of the late Julia Phillips Alexander, formerly of Paterson, NJ. Proud Northwestern Medical School graduate, dedicated physician, mentor to many, Ed dedicated his life to his family, medicine and Judaic study. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on Friday, May 17 at 10:30am. Burial in the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Shiva at his late residence following the burial through 4pm, continuing Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 11am-3pm & 6pm-8:30pm each day. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP), www.cjp.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019