BURKE, Edward A. Died on April 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Boston, longtime resident of Woburn, only child of Helen (Manthorne) and John J. Burke. Predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Mary Patricia (Creed) Burke. Survived by daughters Julia B. O'Brien and her husband Leo of Needham, Kate Regan and her husband Dennis of Needham, Clare Mulhearn and her husband William of Wisconsin, and son John C. Burke and his wife Hishgee of Minnesota. Also grandfather of Edward and Kathleen O'Brien, Catherine Regan, Susan and Andy Mulhearn. Also survived by sisters-in-law Anna (Laurano) Creed and Mable (Lucchetti) Creed, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed was a native of South Boston and graduated from South Boston High at age 15. Graduate of Northeastern University (1950), University of Rochester (1953), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1978). Career of research in radiation effects. Worked at Cambridge Research Labs at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mission Research Corporation in California and Goddard Space Center in Maryland (NASA). He remained active in his research until 2009. Last attended a professional conference, IEEE, in 2015 at age 86. Recipient of many professional awards and published over 100 research papers. Also served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He never really retired, and as his Parkinson's disease progressed, he remained amazingly curious of the world around him. Committed to science and research, he happily agreed to become an active participant in a study on Parkinson's Disease at MGH. His last residence was Cornerstone at Canton. There his life was optimized by a loving group of dedicated and caring staff. Over the past few years many people supported his care. We are especially grateful to PrimeCare at MGH and Old Colony Hospice for their years of compassionate care. Services private. Donations may be made to a or one of Ed's favorites - Woburn Feral Cat Coalition, PO Box 3127, Woburn, MA 01888. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020