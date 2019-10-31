|
|
FENOCHIETTI, Edward A. Of Marshfield, passed away on October 28, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Norma (Trongone) Fenochietti; loving father of Edward J. Fenochietti of Marshfield, Susan Thomson (William) of Malden, Brian Fenochietti of Wakefield, Neal Fenochietti of Wilton Manor, FL, predeceased by son John; cherished grandfather of Edward, Jennifer and William, Jr., Jennifer and Brian; he also leaves great-grandchildren Henry, Benjamin, and many nieces and nephews. Ed was a member of "the greatest generation," and proudly served in the Naval Armed Guard during World War II. After marrying the love of his life, Norma, they moved from Malden to Marshfield in the early 50's, opened the Checkerboard Restaurant, and enjoyed feeding Marshfield for nearly 25 years. Ed then went to work for the late Senator Allan McKinnon, and retired from the Massachusetts State Lottery in 1988. He spent his retirement years with Norma in Deltona, Florida, returning home several years ago. He died peacefully in the Marshfield home he raised his family in, surrounded by love and laughter. Ed was a loving husband to Norma for 71 years and a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed. Visiting Hours on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in MARSHFIELD will conclude with a Funeral Procession to St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield, for a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Winslow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website: macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Edward A. FENOCHIETTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019