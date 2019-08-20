|
|
KATZENBERG, Edward A. "Eddie" Formerly of Wayland and Newton, Massachusetts, passed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 69 after a long and courageous struggle with Parkinson's disease. Loving husband of Hope Cline. Devoted son of Doris Grabosky and the late Arthur "Sonny" Katzenberg. Beloved father of Sara Katzenberg Libby, Kate Katzenberg Boucher and Skyler Cline-Katzenberg. Cherished brother of Dr. John P. Katzenberg, Barbara Katzenberg, John A. Katzenberg and Amy Katzenberg; and dear grandfather of Joshua Libby, Tess Libby, Eva Boucher, and Tory Boucher. Eddie was a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy, Lake Forest College, and received his M.B.A. from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. He spent the early part of his career as a management consultant, but a keen entrepreneurial spirit led to the founding and management of several business ventures in the Boston area. An expert skier and sailor, Eddie loved the mountains of New Hampshire and exploring the coastline in and around Martha's Vineyard in his boat the Starship. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with friends and family and listening to his vast and eclectic collection of music. He was an avid reader, possessed a sharp wit, a brilliant mind and could finish the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle (in pen) before his second cup of coffee. He will be missed dearly. The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center and Salmon VNA & Hospice for their competent care and warm compassion as he battled this terrible disease. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Eddie's memory may be made to : https://www.michaeljfox.org
View the online memorial for Edward A. "Eddie" KATZENBERG
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019