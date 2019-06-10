LARKIN, Edward A. Of Walpole, June 9, 2019, age 74. Beloved husband of Barbara M. (Angeloni) Larkin. Loving father of Brian P. Larkin and his wife, Amy, of Walpole, Christopher E. Larkin and his wife, Rachael, of California, Timothy M. Larkin and his wife, Andrea, of Walpole, and the late Jonathan D. Larkin. Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Conor, and Alexa. Brother of Joan Sagar of Washington, the late Robert Larkin, the late Marie McLeod, the late Dorothy Baia, the late Jean McBride, and the late Margaret Gillis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ed's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM and Friday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary