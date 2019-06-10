Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD LARKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD A. LARKIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD A. LARKIN Obituary
LARKIN, Edward A. Of Walpole, June 9, 2019, age 74. Beloved husband of Barbara M. (Angeloni) Larkin. Loving father of Brian P. Larkin and his wife, Amy, of Walpole, Christopher E. Larkin and his wife, Rachael, of California, Timothy M. Larkin and his wife, Andrea, of Walpole, and the late Jonathan D. Larkin. Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Conor, and Alexa. Brother of Joan Sagar of Washington, the late Robert Larkin, the late Marie McLeod, the late Dorothy Baia, the late Jean McBride, and the late Margaret Gillis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ed's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM and Friday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now