EDWARD A. TYRANCE
TYRANCE, Edward A. Of Medford, August 24th. Eddie was a man beloved by all who were blessed to know him. He touched so many lives in his short time on this Earth, never a bad word to be heard about him.

Best regards to: family near and far, his many close friends, to the amazing people with whom Eddie rode, bowled, and worked and to the people who he randomly met and became instant friends with. Thank you!

Eddie, I love you! Your memory will never be lost. We will miss your smile; love, Donna, Notch and Guinness.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Eddie's name to the charity of your choice. If you can't, then just be kind and smile.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 2nd, at 6 PM, at Anthony's of Malden, 105 Canal Street, Malden. Please stop by for dinner or to pay a visit. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
