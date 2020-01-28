|
|
WELCH, Edward A. A lifelong resident of Sharon, passed away January 26th, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Nancy J. (Morse). Father of Jonathan E. Welch and his wife Michele of Sharon and Martha E. Silke and her husband Patrick of Sharon. Grandfather of Catherine R. and Julia E. Welch and Liam E., Aidan P. and Shane R. Silke. Brother of the late William Welch and his wife Edna of FL, Alan Dunn and his wife Pauline of OR, Rev. Robert Welch and his wife Siri of AZ, Walter Welch and his wife Patricia of FL, Francis Welch and his wife Pat of FL, Lucille Carter and her late husband John of TX. Brother-in-law of Richard Morse and Susan Little both of Sharon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the First Congregational Church, Sharon, Saturday morning at 10. Burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the First Congregational Church, 29 N. Main St., Sharon, MA 02067. Army Veteran of the Korean War. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020