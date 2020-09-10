AHEARN, David Hampton Falls, NH - David Edward Ahearn, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. David was born in Springfield, MA on August 14, 1942, a son of the late Edward David and Clara (Nicholas) Ahearn. David leaves his wife, Elaine (Andrews) Ahearn, three daughters, Sharon Mele of Holden, MA, Linda Sullivan of Leominster, MA, and Janice Bissionette of Leominster, MA, his stepchildren, Alisha Roberts of Hampton Falls, AJ Morabito of Hampton, NH and Matthew Morabito of Freeport, ME and his sister Judy Davidson of Clinton, MA. Visiting Hours: A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September16, 2020 in the Oaklawn Cemetery on Nason Road in Hampton Falls. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering outside the family home, Pitlochry Farm, 195 Exeter Road, Hampton Falls on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
