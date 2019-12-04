|
BAMFORD, Edward Alton Age 94, of Hingham, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria Dawn Bamford. Survived by children: Susan Snyder of CA, Robert Bamford of Rockland, Sharon Bamford of Brockton, and Roanna Bamford of Hull. Grandfather of Deirdre Snyder, Lisa Skonieczny and husband Joe, Ben Snyder and wife Vanessa, Jessica Bamford, Allison Frederiksen and husband Rick, Nelson Bamford, and Rick Barbetta. Great-grandfather of 2 great-granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons. Brother of Marjorie, and the late Donald, Dorothy, and Muriel.
Mr. Bamford was born in New Brunswick, Canada, and raised in Blissfield. He was a graduate of Univ. of New Brunswick with a BS in Civil Engineering. He worked for Charles T. Main and Co., Stone and Webster of Boston, Factory Mutual of Norwood and was also active in real estate. Ed was a member of the First Trinitarian Church UCC of Scituate and was active in church, on the Board of Trustees and Board of Deacons.
A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 11 am, in the Linden Ponds Seasons Catering Room, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 11 am, in Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Residence Care Fund at Linden Ponds or to . For an online guestbook, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019