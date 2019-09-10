|
|
GIBBONS, Edward Anthony Jr. Age 100, of Pearland, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born April 17, 1919, in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, PA, to Edward Anthony and Margaret Chappell Gibbons. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frederick, sisters Eileen and Marguerite Gibbons and daughter Carol Kousious. He leaves behind his loving wife of 23 years, Lillian Adele Gibbons of Pearland, TX, daughter, Donna Gibbons Mann of Murrieta, CA, stepchildren, Desiree Ann Perry and husband Ron of Pearland, TX, Connie E. Friday and husband Robert of Plano, TX and Mark Pinkston and wife Teri of Houston, TX, and a host of other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Ed was an honorable soldier, husband, father and friend, and he will be greatly missed. Visiting Hours: Visitation for Ed will be conducted on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5-7 PM, in the White Oak room of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, HOUSTON, TX 77079. The Funeral Service will commence on September 12, 2019, at 2 PM, in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, with the Graveside to follow.
View the online memorial for Edward Anthony Jr. GIBBONS
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019