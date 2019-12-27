|
MEDUGNO, Edward Anthony Of Roslindale, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy (Marsoobian) Medugno. and devoted father of Donna L Medugno of Roslindale, Lori A Medugno of Chelmsford, Edward A, Medugno, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Westwood and James P, Medugno and his wife Jo Anna of Walpole. Loving grandfather of Anthony J Medugno. Brother of Frederick R Medugno of CA. and the late Vincent and Thomas Medugno, Susan Sullivan, and Mary DiGregorio. Funeral Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM, from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (nr Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Lower Church, Roslindale at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 PM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Sunday, 4-8 PM Joseph Russo Funeral Home Roslindale
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019