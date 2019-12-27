Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Lower Church
Roslindale, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MEDUGNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD ANTHONY MEDUGNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD ANTHONY MEDUGNO Obituary
MEDUGNO, Edward Anthony Of Roslindale, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy (Marsoobian) Medugno. and devoted father of Donna L Medugno of Roslindale, Lori A Medugno of Chelmsford, Edward A, Medugno, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Westwood and James P, Medugno and his wife Jo Anna of Walpole. Loving grandfather of Anthony J Medugno. Brother of Frederick R Medugno of CA. and the late Vincent and Thomas Medugno, Susan Sullivan, and Mary DiGregorio. Funeral Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM, from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (nr Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Lower Church, Roslindale at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 PM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Sunday, 4-8 PM Joseph Russo Funeral Home Roslindale

View the online memorial for Edward Anthony MEDUGNO
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -