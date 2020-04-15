|
BEIROD, Edward "Eddie" Of Melrose, April 6, 2020, at age 78. Dear brother of Donna N. Eustace and her husband William of Methuen, and the late Diana Kovalski. Also survived by his niece Cheryl Gonzalez, and nephews Daniel and Dennis Eustace, and numerous cousins and other relatives. In accordance with current public health regulations, a Service to honor Eddie's life will be held at a later date. Interment in the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020