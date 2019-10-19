|
FURBER, Edward Bixby The Chief of All Chiefs Of Southport, Maine, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by Elizabeth, his wife of 60 years, and his sons Bill, Tom, and Win, who have loved him dearly and always will. Ed gave people the benefit of his full attention. He looked for the good in everyone and was rarely disappointed. He loved to putter and sail and pilot his boats on trips with Liz and family. He drew far more enjoyment from giving than receiving, and the most constant joy of his life was watching others grow and helping where he could. Ed was the middle son of Alan and Edith Furber, and grew up in Milton, Massachusetts. He graduated from Thayer Academy, Middlebury College and the US Army's Officer Candidate School, and received a certificate in management from Harvard Business School. He was president of each of his senior classes. He believed in civic duty, and a local municipal or charitable role brought him home late at least once per week everywhere he lived. At 40, he changed careers, moved back to New England and became head of marketing and investor relations at two regional commercial banks. He was senior in national professional associations and retired at 61 to Southport. Ed is also survived by his son's wives, Laura and Liz and former wife Cordelia, and his grandchildren Aly, Clementine, Jack, Jillian, Kate, Miles, and Stassy, all of whom he loved greatly, as they love him. Service will be held at the Southport Methodist Church on Southport Island, Maine, at 1pm on October 26. Reception to follow. Ed suggested wearing the clothes you wore when you last saw him, assuming you've washed them since. www.hallfuneralhomes.com
