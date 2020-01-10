|
MOYNIHAN, Edward Brian "Monk" Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 8, 2020. Born in Boston on October 23, 1945, the son of the late Cornelius "Frank" and Bridget (O'Rourke). He was the beloved husband of Mary J. (Keohane). Loving brother John and his wife Mary R. Moynihan and Kevin and is wife Eleanor, all of West Roxbury, and Neil and Mary H. Moynihan of Quincy. Cherished brother-in-law of Ellen Fisher and her late husband Donald of West Roxbury, Nancy and Paul Ryan of Dedham and the late John C. Keohane. Also survived by many, nieces, nephews and cousins here and in Ireland and England. Monk was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Garnet #706. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 O'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Monk's memory may be made to either House, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773 or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or at stjude.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020