EDWARD C. COLEMAN
COLEMAN, Edward C. Longtime resident of Medfield, more recently of Windham, NH, passed away on October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Audrey A. (Ferris) Coleman. Devoted father of James Coleman and his wife Alice of Bridgewater, Scott Coleman and his wife Christina of Warwick, RI, Christine Pelletier and her husband Jon of Windham, NH, and Debra Coleman of Waltham. Loving grandfather of James, Ava, Ellie, and Brayden. Brother of Constance Blair of Cape Cod, and the late Jean Palmer. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proud graduate of Boston College High school, and Northeastern University. He spent his career as a dedicated employee of The Gillette Company in Boston. It was here he demonstrated his work ethic to his children by never calling out sick throughout his 38 year tenure. Ed was an avid golfer, loved bowling, and enjoyed his time at the casinos. Since retirement, Ed enjoyed spending his free time with his wife and attending various activities and events for his grandchildren. He was always their biggest fan. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Wednesday, November 4th from 9:30 - 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid guidelines. Interment Brookdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02215. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
