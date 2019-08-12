Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter Street
Foxborough, MA
EDWARD C. GALLAGHER


1940 - 2019
EDWARD C. GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER, Edward C. Age 79, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston. He was the son of the late Willard and Frances (Flaherty) Gallagher. Ed was born in Hull on July 10, 1940 and was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1958. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He was employed as the Director of Maintenance for the Boston Housing Authority. Devoted father of Susan Timmons, Janet Perella, John Hibbard, Roy Hibbard, Michael Gallagher, Barbara Gallagher, Nancy McManus and the late Leo Hibbard, Paul Hibbard and Joseph Gallagher. Loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Bob Gallagher and the late Frank, Patricia and Willard Gallagher. Longtime companion of Ann Dooley. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann (Egan) Gallagher. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Mt. Benedict's Cemetery, West Roxbury. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or . Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
