Funeral Mass
Monday, May 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Virtual funeral mass held from Boston College High School
Livestream via Zoom. Please visit the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Family Funeral Home website at www.dellorusso.net for details.
EDWARD C. GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN, Edward C. "Ted" Of Holliston, formerly of Wellesley, May 11, 2020. Ted leaves behind the love of his life and fianc?e, Jennifer Hugueley of Walpole, MA, and her six year old son Noah, whom he adored. Ted had plans with Jen to marry this August and to officially become a stepdad to Noah. He is also survived by his mother, Maura Jane Curtis Griffin; his father, Dennis Griffin M.D. and stepmother, Tonie Moran; his four adoring sisters, Kathryn Griffin McArdle, Elizabeth Griffin and her husband Neil Cameron, Cristin Griffin and her husband Brian Nelson, and Anne Griffin; and six nieces (ages 8 months through 10 years), who thought he hung the moon. He also leaves a loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a deeply-bonded group of friends too numerous to count. There will be a virtual Funeral Mass held from Boston College High School on Monday, May 18th, at 10:00 am EST via Zoom. Please visit the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Family Funeral Home website at www.dellorusso.net for details. The family welcomes all those who would like to join us in the Celebration of Ted's Life. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ted to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Maria Griffin Drury Fund, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Maria was Ted's young cousin, whom he loved dearly, and this fund supports the search for a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, a cause Ted was passionate about. Contributions can also be made to the Noah Hugueley Educational Fund with checks made out to Noah Hugueley and mailed to the Noah Hugueley Educational Fund, 23 Carriage Lane, Walpole, MA 02081. Arrangements by the McLaughlin -Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
