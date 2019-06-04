Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for EDWARD GURNON
EDWARD C. GURNON

EDWARD C. GURNON Obituary
GURNON, Edward C. Age 69, of Mansfield, formerly of West Roxbury, June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Mulrey) Gurnon. Devoted father of Bryan E. Gurnon of Norton, Lynne M. O'Neil and her husband Todd of Walpole and Matthew D. Gurnon and his wife Jennifer of Hanson. Dear brother of Charles M. Gurnon of Mansfield and the cherished grandfather of Haley Gurnon. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield, Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For complete obituary, please visit shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
