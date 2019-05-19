HANLON, Edward C. Age 91, of Wilmington, formerly of Malden and Winthrop, passed away on May 18, 2019. Edward was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Brennan) Hanlon, devoted father of Leslie Coye & her husband Kenneth of Malden, Dana Doyle & her husband James of Wilmington and Edward "Ned" Hanlon of Winthrop, loving "Grandpa" of Kristen Reidy & her husband Michael, Kathleen Christensen & her husband Ryan, Erin Doyle and Ryan Hanlon & his wife Elizabeth, great-grandfather of Sean Reidy, Jack, Eleanor and Maeve Hanlon, cherished son of the late William and Mary Sarah (Schwartz) Hanlon, dear brother of Paul Hanlon of CA, Arthur Hanlon of NH, Dorothy Turner of CA, the late William, Rita, Albert, Robert and Hubert Hanlon. Edward is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 62), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, May 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will take place at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Edward's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019