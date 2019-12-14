Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0194
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD C. WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD C. WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Edward C. "Spanky" Suddenly, of Malden, December 12, 2019, age 63. Beloved husband of Paula (Ciotti). Son of Stanley "Budd" Walsh of Malden and the late Genevieve "Jean" (Schuman) Walsh. Survived by many brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours 4-8 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019, at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN. Relatives and friends kindly invited. At the families request, there will be no Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations in "Spanky's" name may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -