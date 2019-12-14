|
WALSH, Edward C. "Spanky" Suddenly, of Malden, December 12, 2019, age 63. Beloved husband of Paula (Ciotti). Son of Stanley "Budd" Walsh of Malden and the late Genevieve "Jean" (Schuman) Walsh. Survived by many brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours 4-8 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019, at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN. Relatives and friends kindly invited. At the families request, there will be no Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations in "Spanky's" name may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019