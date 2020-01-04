|
ROCHE, Edward Christopher "Ted" Age 55, of Tempe, Arizona died on December 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ted was born in Boston, MA and raised in Watertown, MA. Son of the late Thomas E. and Ruth M. Roche. He is survived by his brother Thomas E. Roche of Waltham, MA, his wife Susan and daughters Juliana and Elise; his sister Catherine (Roche) Pratson of Leonardtown, MD, her husband Eric and sons John, Daniel and Luke; his brother Timothy M. Roche of Chelmsford, MA, his wife Carol, daughter Allison and son Kevin. Ted is also survived by many wonderful, caring relatives and friends. Ted attended St. Patrick's High School in Watertown, MA and Merrimack College in North Andover, MA, graduating in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. Ted was an excellent student and voracious reader with a witty vibrant intellect. He was an avid bicyclist and walker who loved the outdoors and the ocean. Ted was a diehard Boston sports fan. Ted will be remembered as a devoted son, loving brother, admired uncle and loyal friend. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 AM. A Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 in the Church prior to the Mass. Remembrances may be made in Ted's memory to the Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Pictures and stories can be posted online at https://redmountainfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/4/Edward-Roche/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020