CORDEIRA, Edward Age 78, of Brookline, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Stanley Tippet Hospice House in Needham, from a lengthy battle with cancer. Edward was born in Fall River to the late Antone and Mary (Piela) Cordiero. He is survived by a brother, Antone Cordeira, Jr. of Taunton, MA, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Cordeira of Seminole, FL, a sister, Mary Lou Rapoza of Westport, MA, the late Robert Cordeiro of Fall River, MA, a sister and brother-in-law, Jo-Ann (Cordeiro) and James Webster of North Dighton, MA and the late Deborah Lee Cordeiro of Fall River, MA, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Brookline was Ed's home for better than 30 years. Ed worked in Jason's Restaurant, Boston as a Manager, and also at Jack and Marion's in Brookline. Services for Ed will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Saturday, February 8th from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the VNA Care Hospice, Inc., Stanley Tippet House, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020