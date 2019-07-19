COLLINS, Edward D. Sr. Of Abington. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 17, 2019. He was born in Boston on December 11, 1935 and was the loving husband of the late Sylvia (Mealey) Collins for 54 years.



Raised in South Boston, he graduated from Gate of Heaven High School, served honorably in the United States Air Force, and attended Northeastern University where he earned a Bachelor's and a Master's degree. A resident of Abington for 50 years, he was an industrial engineer and manager, initially at Boston College and then at the Foxboro Company in Mansfield. Most important to him were his wife, children, grandchildren, large extended family, and friends.



Proud of his Irish heritage, and the youngest of five boys, he adored his four older brothers and their families throughout his life. He cherished the many Collins family holiday parties, ski trips, camping trips, and golfing events. Ed was an avid sports fan both as a participant and a spectator, and especially loved watching his grandchildren's many sporting events. He will be remembered for his incredible kindness, generosity, patience, and his ability to fix anything.



Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia, oldest son, Edward, Jr., and brothers, Frannie and Tom. He is survived by his daughter, Joan Dole and her husband, Christopher of Abington; his son, Steven Collins and his partner, Wendy of Boston; his son, Shawn Collins and his wife, Amy Van Buskirk of New York, NY; his grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda, Hillary, Jason, Emily, Edward, Maeve, and Maura; his brothers, Bud and Jerry; the many members of the Collins Family; and his longtime friends Jim Driscoll, Gail and Brian Faxon and their families.



All are welcome to attend Visiting Hours at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, 666 Plymouth Street, WHITMAN (Route 58 at the rotary circle), on Monday, July 22, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. His Funeral Service will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 8:15 am from the Chapel, followed by a Mass at 9:00 am in Saint Bridget Church, 455 Plymouth Street, Abington. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Abington.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, MA 02190. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019