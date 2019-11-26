|
McCLURE, Edward D. Of Brookline on November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana L. (Newton) McClure. Loving father of Daniel N. McClure of West Roxbury and Diana S. McClure of Brooklyn, NY. Dear brother of Rev. Dr. Joshua A. McClure of Bradford, RI, Arline D. Fitzhugh of Sharon, Warren J. McClure of Arlington, Dr. Beverly R. McClure of Ardsley, NY, Joel A. McClure of San Francisco, CA, and the late Doris McClure Dobbins, Deborah McClure Watkins and Esther F. McClure. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed retired from the U. S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service after 25 years of service as a mediator of racial and civil rights issues. He worked on indigenous land claims, police accountability, school desegregation and institutional reform in municipalities and at colleges and universities. He was an Army Air Corps Veteran, a graduate of Suffolk University and the University of Denver. Ed was also an author, educator, lecturer, recipient of many honors, lover of jazz, family man and a caring neighbor in his community. Ed had a deep belief in the spiritually restorative quality of nature, so the family welcomes plants and flowers, but not funeral arrangements, as a celebration of both his life and life in all of its variety. Donations honoring Ed can also be made that will go to Brookline Parks and Recreation in his name. They will support two of his favorite places, the grounds of Robinson Playground next door, the joy of children, and a park bench at the Brookline Reservoir, a haven of peace. Send checks to Diana McClure, P.O. Box 470742, Brookline Village, MA 02447-0742 or online at paypal.me/FrecklesAssociates Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the First Baptist Church of Sharon, 2 South Main St., Sharon, MA 02067 on December 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019