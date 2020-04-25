|
|
DANDROW, Edward, Sr. Of Revere, on April 11th, at 93 years. Devoted husband of 59 years to Barbara D. (Cheetham) Dandrow. Loving father of Frederick L. Dandrow & his companion Karen Kelly, Edward Dandrow, Jr. & wife Donna, all of Revere & the late Robert E. Dandrow. Cherished grandfather of Melissa L. Dandrow & companion Christopher Davis & Jennifer Dandrow, all of Revere. Adored great-grandfather of Ayden & Christopher Davis. Dear brother of the late Robert Dandrow. Also lovingly survived by many friends & extended family. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Highland Cemetery, Dover will be held privately. Ed retired at the age of 76 from Northeast Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield, where he worked as a custodian for 22 years. Longtime member of the Malden Anglers & founding member of the "Row-Row to Revere" fundraiser. Late U.S. Marine Corps WWII Veteran. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020