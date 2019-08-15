Boston Globe Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
1140 Washington St.
DORCHESTER, MA
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
1140 Washington St.
DORCHESTER, MA
EDWARD DAVID ROUST Obituary
ROUST, Edward David Age 74, of Dorchester, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was the son of Frank and Helen Roust. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lenehan Roust, his children: Timothy Edward and Carolyn Barbara Roust, her partner Aviel Ben-Avi, and grandchildren Brian David and Tashi Laelia Ben-Avi. He was predeceased by his son, Brian Francis Roust. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Russell Varteresian, and predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Patricia Roust. Other survivors are his sisters-in-law, Maureen McCafferty and Patricia Fitzpatrick, 14 beloved nieces and nephews, and the Fredrick Cruickshank cousins. He started his career as a lineman for New England Telephone, which then became ATT, Lucent Technologies, and finally Avaya communications, for whom he worked in Moscow as a Systems Analyst for 8 years. Through this job, he was able to fulfill his dreams of traveling the world. After he retired, he spent the last chapter of his life as an active grandfather to Brian and Tashi, which brought him great joy. He had boundless energy, a wonderful sense of humor, a love for chatting with people, and a huge heart. Visitation will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, on Sunday, August 18, at 12PM. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
