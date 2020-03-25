Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD COLT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD E. COLT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD E. COLT Obituary
COLT, Edward E. Of Newton on Sunday, March 22, 2020. For 69 years, he was the devoted and beloved husband of Bernice (Saunders) Colt. Loving and much-loved father Judy Calafell (husband, Rob) and Elizabeth Colt. Adored grandfather of Sara, Julia, Robby and Rachel, and great-grandfather of Talia, Mireille, Axel, Charlotte, Hannah and Claire. Dear big brother of Eileen Donath and the late Al, Freddy, Bill, Irving and Richard. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Ahavas Sholom, 343 Central Street, Saugus, MA 01906. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -