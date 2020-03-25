|
COLT, Edward E. Of Newton on Sunday, March 22, 2020. For 69 years, he was the devoted and beloved husband of Bernice (Saunders) Colt. Loving and much-loved father Judy Calafell (husband, Rob) and Elizabeth Colt. Adored grandfather of Sara, Julia, Robby and Rachel, and great-grandfather of Talia, Mireille, Axel, Charlotte, Hannah and Claire. Dear big brother of Eileen Donath and the late Al, Freddy, Bill, Irving and Richard. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Ahavas Sholom, 343 Central Street, Saugus, MA 01906. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020