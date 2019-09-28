|
|
SHANNING, Edward E. Jr. Of Dedham and Westwood, September 27, 2019. Husband of Jayne (McGrath) Shanning. Devoted father of Denise Shanning and her wife Renee Marchand of Wilmington, Dale Shanning Hartman of Marshfield, and Stacey Sherwood and her husband Christopher of Duxbury. Grandfather of Jarad and Conner Hartman, Jamie and Noah Shanning, and Ryan and Jay Sherwood. Brother of Nancie Miller of New Port Richey, FL, Linda Shanning of Canton, and the late Paula Hansen. Eddie was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling in the woods and boating along the Charles river. He appreciated and adored nature in general. He was a loyal man who easily made friends and stayed devoted to a lot of his friends for 60+ years. His dearest friends referred to him as their best friend and their brother. His storytelling ability was like none other. He shared great stories of his adventures and this was often his way of connecting with family and friends. He had a quick wit and smiled easily. We were so very honored to have Eddie in our lives to help us recognize life's beautiful blessings. Member of the Masonic Constellation Lodge AF & AM of Dedham and the Foxboro Masonic Lodge AF & AM. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Oct. 3 from 3-7pm, with a Funeral Service beginning at 6pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019