EDWARD E. YAFFE
YAFFE, Edward E. Of Derry, New Hampshire, formerly Brockton and Revere, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. Treasured son of the late Abraham and Goldie (Feldman) Yaffe. Beloved husband of Karen (Lubinger) Yaffe. Devoted father of Michael Yaffe and wife, Katie, of Connecticut, and David Yaffe and Megan Berninger of Winthrop. Dear brother of Harry Yaffe of Lynn, James Yaffe of Lynnfield, and Judith Rosenthal of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Jack and Jacob. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be having a private Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edward's name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or to High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
