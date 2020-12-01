AVERI, Edward F. Korean War US Marine Corps Veteran Of Walpole, November 30, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of 64 years to Patricia A. (Delaney) Averi. Loving father of Alison A. Averi and her partner, David Johnson, of Walpole, Paul E. Averi of Walpole, Angela L. LaCivita and her husband, Clint, of Wrentham, and Edward L. "Ted" Averi and his wife, June Casagrande, of Pasadena, CA. Cherished grandfather of Christopher McCarthy of Millis, Paul J. Averi of Walpole, and Tyler Monteiro of Charlotte, NC. Brother of the late Brando "Dino" Averi and his surviving wife, Wanda, of CA, the late Mary Lucchesi, the late Anne Dangelo, and the late Cira Prisco. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ed's visitation on Friday from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Ed's family has decided that his Funeral Mass will take place privately, with interment in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com