|
|
BURKE, Edward F. Age 91, ended his earthly journey April 17, 2020 at home in Walpole, MA, aided by hospice and the loving care of his family. He was the cherished husband of 68 years of Leonore Burke, beloved father of Marylee (Bill), Michael, Carolann, and Steven (Jeannine) Burke, and revered Papa of Ryan, Patrick, Rachel, and Andrew Burke. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret Brennan. The son of Edward Burke, Sr. and Anna Burke, he grew up in Swampscott. After graduating college and marrying Leonore, he enlisted in the Army and served overseas. After returning to civilian life, he taught business, became a systems analyst for Sylvania, and later joined Raytheon. He served in various financial positions in MA, Bristol, TN, and RI. He moved to Maine where he was VP of Finance at Bath Iron Works. Retiring, he did financial consulting and sat on the board of directors of Kayem Foods, becoming Chairman of the Board for several years. He felt blessed by having his family and will be sorely missed. Because of the pandemic, all arrangements were private.
View the online memorial for Edward F. BURKE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020