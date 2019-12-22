Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for EDWARD CROKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD F. "BUD" CROKE

EDWARD F. "BUD" CROKE Obituary
CROKE, Edward F. "Bud" Of Milton, passed away December 22nd, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 72 years of June M. (Flaherty). Father of June M. Buckley and her husband Keith of Braintree, Peter T. Croke and his wife Jean of Marshfield, and Elizabeth L. "Betsy" Comproni and her partner Kent Stiritz of Dorchester. Grandfather of Katelyn and Timothy Buckley, and Christopher, Shauna, and Olivia Croke. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, December 23rd from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Tuesday morning , December 24th, at 10. Burial Milton Cemetery. He was a proud Army Veteran, WWII. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Elizabeth's Church, 359 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Edward F. "Bud" CROKE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019
