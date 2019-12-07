|
CULLETON, Edward F. Of West Roxbury, December 5, 2019. Loving son of the late Wilfred and Dorothy (Manning) Culleton. Devoted brother of Margaret and the late Simon Monchick of Florida, Francis Culleton and his wife Barbara of Franklin, Alice Pedneault of Chelmsford, and the late Dorothy Murray, Mary and Earl Manifase, Barbara and Edward Goscinak, and Patricia and Joseph Pagliuca. Ed is also survived by his brother-in-law William Murray of Woburn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edward worked as a custodian for 26 years at Children's Hospital, where he was fondly known as a grandfather to the kids. Edward had a great faith and positive outlook on life. He will be sorely missed. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02115 or at childrenshospital.org For directions and guestbook, gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019