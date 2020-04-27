|
DAILEY, Edward F. "Buddy", Jr. Of Canton, passed away April 27th. Beloved husband of June (McGowan). Father of Erin Regan and her husband Matthew of N.C., Timothy Dailey and his wife Eileen of Canton and Kerry Dailey of Bristol, RI. Uncle of Michael Powers of Hyde Park, NY. Brother of William Dailey of Norwood, Jill Gross of Canton, and the late Jean Tuttle, Joseph "Skippy" Dailey and Judy Marcone. Grandfather of Rachel Regan, Shane and Margaret Dailey. Veteran United States Marine Corp. A private graveside service will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020