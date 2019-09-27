Boston Globe Obituaries
EDWARD F. DULLEA Jr.

DULLEA, Edward F. Jr. Age 80, Edward F. Dullea, Jr. of Georgetown, MA and Wildwood, FL, died Thursday, September 26th, after lengthy illness. The son of Edward F. Dullea and Alice (Galuska) Dullea he was born and grew up in Peabody. He spent much of his youth as a proficient sailor in the Sea Scouts. Ed graduated from Peabody High School, attended Northeastern U, and graduated from the GE Manager's Training Program and Lowell Institute. He was a member of the National Guard. In the 1960s, Ed developed the first taped controlled milling machines with Springfield Tool and Harvard College, retiring as a unit manager of the Small Aircraft Engine Department of GE Ed joined Aster Engineering as Manager of Manufacturing. In later years he enjoyed selling antiques and memorabilia at Todd's Farm and other locations in New England and Florida, but was most at home in his garden and fishing off Plum Island and in the rivers, lakes, and coastal waters of Alaska, Northern Quebec, New York State, and Florida. He leaves his children, Susan Haskell and husband Billy, Jennifer Dullea, and Edward F. Dullea, III and wife Lisa, and their mother, Priscilla Dullea, four grandchildren, Emily Rowell, husband Hunter, William A. Haskell, Matthew A. Haskell, and Lauryn Dullea. Also Sandra F. DeVellis, her daughter, Karra McNeely, husband Larry, Ed's brother and lifelong best friend Leonard V. Dullea, wife Martha and sister Cynthia Roberts, (deceased), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, Oct. 12th from 10:00-12:00 at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., HAVERHILL, with a Memorial Service to follow at the funeral home. Interment will be private in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to the Mass Audubon Society, www.massaudubon.org 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019
