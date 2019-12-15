|
EAGAN, Dr. Edward F. III Dover, NH - Edward F. Eagan III, MD, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was 78 years old. Born in Lynn, MA, in 1941, Ed attended St. John's Prep, Yale University, and Tufts University School of Medicine, specializing in ophthalmology. He did his internship at Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston, MA, followed by residency training at Manhattan Eye and Ear in NY. Prior to residency, he served in the National Guard, stationed at Fort Drum, NY. During his medical school years, he married Kathleen Ann Minihane. Ed envisioned a life surrounded by boats, mountains, and nature, and in 1970 the couple moved to Seacoast, NH, where they raised their three daughters and son. He opened his private practice in Dover, where he worked for 35 years. As an ophthalmologist, Ed regularly performed cataract surgery. He would often remark how improving his patients eyesight and their quality of life felt deeply rewarding to him. Ed was an artist, a sportsman, and an adventurer. He loved exploring the world and bringing his family along for the ride. He enjoyed fly-fishing and traveling with his fishing buddies. In the summertime, Ed drove his boat "Munumunum" and frequently took friends and family waterskiing and on sunset cruises. He could often be found painting watercolor landscapes while the tunes of Frank Sinatra played in the background. Ed loved to collect old Americana signs and hang them in his Tuftonboro home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. One of his favorites reads: "These are the good old days." Ed leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Kathy, their children Susan Thurmond, Cynthia Eagan, Julie Adams, and Edward "Ted" Eagan, IV, grandchildren Raegan Thurmond, Gilbert Adams and Darwin Adams. Also his siblings Mary Jane English, Deborah MacLean, and Michael Eagan, and nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to Call Thursday, December 19th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm, at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am, Friday, December 20th, at Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery at a later date.
