GIBBONS, Edward F. Age 89, of Braintree, formerly of Hyde Park and Milton passed away August 16th. Beloved husband for 61 years of Irene (Susi). Father of Kevin Gibbons of Canton, Edward Gibbons and his wife Maureen of Kingston, Susan Elmasian and her husband David of Braintree, and Cathy Shannon and her husband Paul of Stoneham. Grandfather of Karlee Chirillo and Brady Gibbons, Curtis, Corey, and Casey Gibbons, Michael and Thomas Elmasian and Daniel, Kelly and Jennifer Shannon. Brother of the late Marie Gibbons. Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree Tuesday at 12 noon. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday morning prior to the Mass from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Veteran United States Air Force. Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 391 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfredthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019