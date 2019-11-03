|
|
HOLMES, Edward F. Sr. "Buddy" Age 98, of Somerville, Charlestown, and Stoneham. November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary M. (Laidler) Holmes. Loving father of Susan M. Hyatt and her late husband Thomas of Seabrook, NH, Joseph H. Holmes and his wife Nancy of Somerville, William F. Holmes and his wife Mary McDonald of Hyde Park, and the late Edward F. Holmes, Jr., and his surviving wife Deby Daly-Holmes of Norcross, GA. Dear brother of the late Mildred Hurd and Dorothy Lee. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville, at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-8pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Edward was a member of Local 1445, Past President of Catholic Labor Guild, Veteran of the US Army and member of the Greatest Generation, serving proudly in WWII, Bronze Star recipient. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019