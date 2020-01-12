Boston Globe Obituaries
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
EDWARD F. MAZZA

EDWARD F. MAZZA Obituary
MAZZA, Edward F. Age 79, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 10. Beloved husband of Mary (Tarallo) Mazza. Devoted father of Angela and her husband Kevin, John and his wife Leesa, David and his wife Erica, and Peter. Cherished grandfather of Elena and Benjamin Fields, and Lucas Mazza. Loving brother of Lynne Mazza. Also survived by his sisters-in-law, Ann Poulopoulos and her husband Nicolas, and Helen Tarallo. He leaves his three nieces, Georgia, Luciann, and Julie, six great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Edward was predeceased by his parents, Ferdinand and Iolanda Mazza, and his beloved niece, Linda Hanlon. Edward will be remembered for his love of family, his generous personality, and his quick-witted sense of humor. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time with his three young grandchildren.

Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, Jan. 17, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Name Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 3:00 to 8:00pm. Interment Forest Hills

Cemetery.

Donations in Edward's memory can be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020
