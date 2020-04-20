|
|
McKENNA, Edward F. Of Norwood, age 88, died April 14, 2020 of COVID-19. He is survived by Margery (Hyland) McKenna, his loving wife of 61 years, their children Stephen McKenna of Naperville, IL, Carol McKenna (Matthew Belanger) of Rochester, NY, William McKenna (Diane Bernard) of Silver Spring, MD, Diane Baxter (Michael) of Chelmsford, MA, Lynn Puorro (James) of Wrentham, MA and Janice Higgins (James) of Mansfield, MA, their grandchildren Claire and Juliette Belanger, Daniel and Kevin Baxter, Kaitlyn and Ryan Puorro and Brian and Sean Higgins, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents John J. McKenna and Katherine (Moynihan) McKenna of Waltham, MA, sister Margaret McKenna Sanders of Albany, NY, and brother John ("Jack") McKenna of Waltham. Mr. McKenna was a senior engineer and Fellow of the Air Force Research Laboratory, Hanscom AFB, MA until his retirement in 1996 and then served as a consultant to the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, MD, until 2010. He was a Town Meeting member in Norwood for 50 years and served on numerous town committees. He loved spending time with his family, and he was happiest at Christmas time and July in Cape Cod, when the whole family was together. Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the current state of emergency. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Rd., Hudson, MA 01749.
View the online memorial for Edward F. McKENNA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020