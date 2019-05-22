|
SANTRY, Edward F. Age 61, of North Quincy, East Sandwich, and Boynton Beach, FL. Passed away peacefully at home May 18, 2019. Beloved son of Barbara and Ed Santry, brother of Ellen (Callahan), Maureen, Sheila, Kathleen. Devoted uncle to Devon and Ryan Callahan, and treasured cousin, nephew, and true friend to so many. Family and friends are most welcome to attend a Celebration of Eddie's Life Thursday, May 30, at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home in EAST SANDWICH, MA, 154 RT. 6A, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 31 at Corpus Christi Church, 324 Quaker Meeting House Road, Sandwich, MA, 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to MSPCA.org or animal . For directions and online condolences please visit
nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019