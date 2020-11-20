SKAHAN, Edward F. "Teddy" Of Dorchester, formerly of Belmont, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 at 50 years of age. Loving husband of Kristin L. (LaFave) Skahan. Cherished father of Jack E. Skahan. Son of Edward F. Skahan of Falmouth and Mary Ann (Corcoran) Skahan of Belmont. Brother of Susan A. Skahan of Quincy and John K. Skahan of Northbridge. Graduate Belmont H.S. class of 1988. Attended UMass-Lowell. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St., (Rt. 16) WATERTOWN on Tuesday 3-7 P.M. Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial covering and maintaining social distancing will be observed at all times. Funeral home capacity limited to 40% at all times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the MGH Frontal Temporal Dementia Unit Research, 149 13th St., Charlestown, MA 02129 would be appreciated.