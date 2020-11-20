1/1
EDWARD F. "TEDDY" SKAHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SKAHAN, Edward F. "Teddy" Of Dorchester, formerly of Belmont, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 at 50 years of age. Loving husband of Kristin L. (LaFave) Skahan. Cherished father of Jack E. Skahan. Son of Edward F. Skahan of Falmouth and Mary Ann (Corcoran) Skahan of Belmont. Brother of Susan A. Skahan of Quincy and John K. Skahan of Northbridge. Graduate Belmont H.S. class of 1988. Attended UMass-Lowell. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St., (Rt. 16) WATERTOWN on Tuesday 3-7 P.M. Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial covering and maintaining social distancing will be observed at all times. Funeral home capacity limited to 40% at all times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the MGH Frontal Temporal Dementia Unit Research, 149 13th St., Charlestown, MA 02129 would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Edward F. "Teddy" SKAHAN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved